Good news at last as RAILA finally agrees to sit down with UHURU and negotiate deal! RUTO may collapse

Saturday September 30, 2017 -National Super Alliance (NASA) Leader Raila Odinga has finally agreed to sit down with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Jubilee Party to negotiate ahead of the repeat elections slated for the 26th of October this year.





Speaking yesterday, Raila however, gave condition to be met by Jubilee before they could negotiate.





He noted that he is ready to dialogue with Uhuru ahead of fresh polls if Jubilee Party drops its plans to change the electoral laws.





The NASA leader accused President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee of planning to water down the Constitution by amending the law to radically change the management of elections ahead of the repeat polls.





He said Jubilee was acting in bad faith by changing the rules of the game midway, and as such they should drop the amendments if they want a sit-down with him.



