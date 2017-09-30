Female UoN lecturer narrates how GSU officers brutalized staff and students- this is WRONG!

Saturday, 30 September 2017 - Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett is on the spot over police brutality against UoN students.





The students staged peaceful protest over the arrest and detainment of former student leader and now Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.





However, GSU officers who were deployed to restore order went to the extent of beating and assaulting students who were busy learning in class.





Not even lecturers and staff were spared as this tutor narrates.





This is illegal, immoral, uncouth, inhumane, backwardness and plainly WRONG.





Read her post below.



