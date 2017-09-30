Brilliant Innovation! Man builds houses using plastic bottles and the outcome is unbelievable (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Featured Articles, Lifestyle 09:53
Saturday, 30 September 2017- This amazing guy has wowed many with his awesome innovation.
He fills used water bottles with sand, turning them into bricks.
The bottle bricks are stacked and held in place with limestone and cement.
This new design is not only a considerable improvement on the mud-brick houses that the people had been building, but also helps clean the environment.
Check out photos below.