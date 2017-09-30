BIG BLOW to RAILA ODINGA as his key POINTMAN in MAASAILAND joins UHURU/RUTO – GAME OVER!

Saturday September 30, 2017-

National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga has suffered another major blow after his key point man in Maasailand dumped NASA for Jubilee Party.





Speaking on Friday, Elijah Keen Nani said he has dumped NASA because he has realized they don’t have numbers to win the forthcoming general election.





Keen, who was working with former Kajiado Governor, David Nkendianye to deliver Maasai community votes to Raila, said he has realized that all Maasais are in Jubilee and he must respect them by joining them.





Keen joins the list of former bigwigs in the Orange Democratic Movement namely Daniel Osoi, Daniel Tenaai, Esther Somoire, and Kakuta Maimai who recent defected to Jubilee.





“Yes, it is true I have crossed over to my Ilaitayuk clan brother. It is no longer rumours. We have swept our differences under the carpet,” Keen said.





He said this on his way to Eknongo Narok in Amboseli, Kajiado South constituency for campaigns in support of President Uhuru Kenyatta.



