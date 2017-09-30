BE a NO NONSENSE DICTATOR like PAUL KAGAME and MUSEVENI - UHURU KENYATTA told

Saturday September 30, 2017

-Jubilee Party vice chairman, David Murathe has advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to be a dictator like Rwanda President Paul Kagame and Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, to save Kenya from destruction.





In an interview with KTN on Friday, Murathe, who is also President Uhuru Kenyatta's childhood friend said countries like Rwanda and Uganda are too stable because of the leadership style employed by the presidents.





Murathe said Kenya should borrow a leaf from such states adding that the situation where people demands without considering issues at hand is untenable.





"In Kenya, people just wake up and make pronouncement to the effect that if you do not do this, or if you don't it my way there is no election.who are you to say that?"asked Murathe.





But in a quick NASA chief executive officer Norman Magaya told off the Jubilee vice chairman saying they will not accept dictatorship.





"We will defeat you David and you will not introduce dictatorship in Kenya. You better tell this to your man (Uhuru)," Magaya said.



