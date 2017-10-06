Administrative Assistant Job in Kenya

SAPCONE

Job Vacancy: Administrative Assistant

Reporting To: Finance and Administrative Manager

Start Date: 13th October, 2017

Location: Lodwar

Deadline to Apply: 6th, October 2017

About SAPCONE: SAPCONE is a Kenyan based non-profit making indigenous organization with diverse development in Kenya and more so in ASAL and South Omo zone in Ethiopia.

Our head office is in Lodwar town in Turkana County with core mandate empowering marginalized communities for sustainable development

The main activities have revolved around; good governance and human rights, education and child protection initiatives and natural resource management.

SAPCONE involved in other community development interventions such as rain water harvesting and livelihoods Programmes that are labor intensive like road works and sanitation improvements in households, in and around Turkana County.

It also deals with civic education and promotes peace building and conflict mitigation, Emergency response, Conflict early warning and families’ re-unification as a result of cross border atrocities among other programmes and projects.

About the Role: The Administrative Assistant under the general supervision of the finance and administration manager within the limits of SAPCONE policies and procedures maintains office operations within SAPCONE Office in (Turkana).

Below is a list of some of the general duties and responsibilities of the Administrative Assistant to be carried out as needed according to the determination of the supervisor?

Duties and Responsibilities

• Front office / Reception management including guiding and welcoming visitors, answering calls, responding to enquiries, taking/relaying messages etc.

• Coordinate the courier service and ensure correct and timely billing of courier services to projects.

• Coordinating and ensuring office cleanliness at all times and Supervising office cleaner/cleaning company

• Ensure that the office runs smoothly, specifically overseeing the management of general office supplies and stationery to ensure the smooth running of the organization.

1. Ordering, shopping and distributing of office supplies for the office, including cleaning items, tea supplies and others, through process maker

2. Oversee the ordering and management of kitchen and cleaning supplies

3. Maintains supplies by checking stock to determine inventory levels; anticipating requirements; placing and expediting orders and stocking items

• Ensuring utility bills are up to date to avoid electricity and water interruptions

• Keep track of office related payments deadlines, contracts, for effective office management to avoid any penalties or inconveniences.

Logistics:

1. Support in the booking of accommodation and making ground transport arrangements and for visitors and staff in the region you are supporting

2. Support in booking venues for meetings and trainings when required, and assist in event planning and implementation

3. Ensure timely billing of vehicles used by staff in the region you support, and effective management of vehicles, including SAPCONE owned vehicles.

Safety and Security

1. In charge of monitoring the guards and alarm services as per the guidelines provided

2. Ensuring First aid kits and other safety equipment such as fire extinguishers have been serviced and are up to date

Any other duties as assigned by the supervisor

Required Qualifications

· Diploma in Business Administration or related field.

· Flexible, motivated and ability to persistently drive issues to closure

· Ability to operate in a dynamic environment and communicate with various levels of staff

· Strong work ethic, team player and ability to maintain a high degree of integrity & professionalism in performing assigned responsibilities

· Good spoken and written English is essential

· Well organized and keen to detail

· Strong computer skills in Microsoft packages, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

How to Apply

Please submit your Updated C.V. and cover letter indicating the position on the subject line to hr@turkanapeople.org handwritten application must be addressed to undersigned before close of business on 6th October, 2017.

The Human Resource Coordinator,

SAPCONE-Turkana

P O Box 125, Lodwar 30500 Lodwar.

Note: SAPCONE is an equal opportunity employer. Women are especially encouraged to apply.