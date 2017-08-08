Woman gives birth while waiting to vote and gives baby interesting name

Tuesday, 08 August 2017- A woman gave birth while waiting to cast her vote on Tuesday at the Konyau Mixed Secondary School polling station.





The woman braved labour pains for three hours in the queue insisting on voting before going to deliver her baby in hospital.





"Let me vote before rushing to the hospital. This is my democratic right." She asserted.





According to Kapchok MCA Peter Lokor, the woman delivered safely and the baby was named Hellen Chepkura, in donor of the general election.





Millions of Kenyans went out of their way to exercise their democratic right in Tuesday’s election that is arguably the most competitive in the history of Kenya.



