Wife of ASSASSINATED IEBC manager CHRIS MSANDO speaks out-‘What will I tell the children?’

Wednesday, August 02, 2017- The wife of Chris Msando, the IEBC ICT manager who was brutally murdered has broken her silence.





Eva Buyu says she is yet to come to terms with the devastating incident and cannot figure out how to relay the shocking news to her children.





Speaking to a local daily, an inconsolable Eva said: “What will I tell the children? You promised that we would grow old together; how does it turn out this way .





“They have finished us!"





Friends and Family members have been streaming at her residence in Nyayo Estate to condole her.





Meanwhile, the brother of the late Msando has revealed that he made a call at 8pm and informed them that he would be coming late.





However, the family got anxious when they tried to reach him at around 10PM and all his mobile phones were off.





A family member said: “ But when I called him at around 10pm, his phone was off. I was in the house with the children and struggled to put them in bed because they were waiting for their dad. They were so close.





“I tried calling him again and again but all his phones remained off, which was very unusual. But nothing suspicious crossed my mind ,”





The family filed a missing report person no Saturday but his body was found on Monday at City Mortuary.





It was later revealed that he was killed and his body dumped in a bush in Kikuyu alongside the body of a lady.



