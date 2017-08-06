What JUBILEE offered KALONZO last week if he agreed to dump NASA and leave RAILA high and dry.

Sunday, August 6, 2017 -Last week, Jubilee approached NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka with a mouth-watering deal which he allegedly refused.

Kalonzo was offered 15 PS's, 50 Chairmen and 50 CEOs of parastatals and 30 ambassadors for Kamba professionals if he agreed to dump NASA and leave Raila high and dry.

Jubilee wanted to embarrass Raila and completely kill his Presidential bid by tricking Kalonzo, who is reffered to as “Water-Melon” because of his shaky political stand.

Jubilee’s offer to Kalonzo which flopped after he refused to betray Raila was revealed by Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria.



“Stop your bile and bitterness. Last week we offered you 6 cabinet secretaries, 15 PS's, 50 Chairmen and 50 CEOs of parastatals and 30 ambassadors for Kamba professionals. You selfishly refused. Now prepare for 5 more years in the opposition ” Kuria posted on his facebook and warned Kalonzo against threatening Kikuyu community.