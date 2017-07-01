What are they hiding- Here are hard questions on the murder of CHRIS MUSANDO

THE MYSTERY I CAN'T UNDERSTAND.

Chris got lost;

1. Sources say he was abducted while leaving his office at 10:30pm

2. IEBC reported his missing state and police couldn't trace his location or his car.

3. Moses Kuria mysteriously out of the blues post a photo of his car, claiming Chris is an idiot who is locked in some house with a side kick.

4. His body found at city mortuary with no police records, who brought the body at the mortuary, who received the body at the mortuary (Of course, I can spare s(he) because any word will see his/her life gone), at what time was the body brought in?

5. Who are the policemen who found the body in the forest?

6. What were they doing in the forest? Hunting antelope, wild birds, honey or protecting the forest?

7. How was his car found in Roysambu at night, who was driving it through CCTV cameras along our roads down there and his body is in Kikuyu down deep in the forest?

8. Who is the woman killed alongside him? Do they work together? How did they end up together in the forest and not at work place?

9. How did Moses Kuria know that he was with a woman in Roysambu and took a photo with his car?

10. Last but not least, Kenyans you have a very BIG decision to make on 8/8 it's either you end this killings or you keep them on.

The choice is yours. Am literally shading tears in a restaurant, as per now, I don't know if I should be proud of my country, run away to some country and abandon my mother land. Am totally confused.

VIA: Habbs Victor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST