WETANGULA reveals the names of TWO MEN who killed JACOB JUMA and CHRIS MUSANDO-They are ruthless ASSASINS!

Thursday August 3, 2017

-Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has finally revealed the individuals who killed city businessman, Jacob Juma and IEBC ICT manager Christopher Chege Musando.





Juma was killed by an assassin bullet in May last year while heading to his home in Karen, while Musando was strangled to death by 'poachers of men' last weekend.





Musando was killed together with his clandestine lover Caroline Ngumbu who was also sent to her maker by the ruthless assassins.





Speaking at Nalondo area in Kabuchai constituency on Thursday, Wetangula who is also the Ford Kenya party leader said President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto are behind the gruesome murder of the two patriots.





“I have been a lawyer for many years in this country and abroad. I have handled many cases of murder and I have gone to morgues to look at bodies but I have never seen the body of a person who was tortured and killed like an animal [as was the case with Msando],” Wetangula said.





"When we heard of his death, we as NASA went to the morgue with Siaya Senator James Orengo and NASA co-principal Musalia Mudavadi. I am telling you, my people, I have never seen someone who has been killed in that manner. It was shocking,” Wetangula added.





Wetangula said Uhuru and Ruto are "shedding crocodile tears" but noted they have just four days to leave State House.





"You cannot investigate yourself since it’s your government that has killed Musando and Jacob Juma, so give us a break,” he said.



