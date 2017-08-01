We knew that MSANDO could be killed before he was murdered-UHURU’s Govt confirms everything

Wednesday August 1, 2017 -The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta, through the Kenya Police, was aware that the life of IEBC’s ICT Manager, the late Chris Msando, was in danger but did nothing.





This was revealed by Police Spokesman Charles Owino who confirmed that the late IEBC official had reported severally that some wanted him dead.





Speaking during an interview, Owino admitted that Msando had gone to him seeking advice on how to proceed as he had been receiving death threats.





“He reported to me, given that we come from the same area, he would feel that I was senior enough and he would report to me. I personally referred him to Central Police Station and he was referred to a CID officer,” Owino stated.





However, the Police Spokesman revealed that the slain IEBC official failed to follow up with the officer on two occasions despite the officer having committed to help him.





“They (CID) called me and I asked him why he had not taken the numbers of the CID. He told me the death threats had subsided and that he was very busy,” he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST















