Watch HASSAN OMAR’s security fighting with JOHO’s goons as RAILA watches helplessly.

Sunday, August 6, 2017 -There was drama during a NASA rally at Mama Ngina Drive in Mombasa on Friday after goons hired by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho started exchanging blows and harsh words with Hassan Omar's security team infront of Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Joho had hired the goons with his brother, Abu, who is alleged to be a drug dealer, to prevent Senator Omar from accessing the VIP podium.

However, Omar’s security team managed to over-power the goons as Raila watched helplessly.

Here's a video as Omar’s security team over-powers Joho’s goons.