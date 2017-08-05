WARNING: This hilarious video may kill you with laughter-watch at own risk

Saturday, 05 August 2017- If you need a good laugh then this hilarious video of a lady trying to beat box will crack you.





Beat-boxing is the art of mimicking music instruments using one's mouth, lips, tongue, and voice. It is a key pillar of hip-hop culture often referred to as "the fifth element" of hip-hop.





While the guy makes it look like a piece of cake, the lady nearly choked while trying to pull it off.





Watch the video below.