WAIGURU dealt a blow as her ally and Jubilee strongman abandon her at the last minute to support KARUA

Thursday August 3, 2017 -Jubilee gubernatorial candidate for Kirinyaga County, Anne Waiguru, has suffered a severe blow after her close ally abandoned her at the last minute.





John Mithamo, who is also the former chairman of the Jubilee Party in Kirinyaga and a Parliamentary candidate for Ndia Constituency, ditched Waiguru for NARC candidate Martha Karua.





Addressing his supporters, Mithamo noted that Karua was his preferred candidate for the Kirinyaga Governorship because she has been tried and tested unlike Waiguru who has so many corruption skeletons in her closet.





“Martha Karua is an honest leader unlike her rivals and that’s why I have thrown my weight behind her. Her party has also endorsed the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta who I support,” Mithamo said.





Karua welcomed Mithamo’s endorsement and also wished him well in his Parliamentary contest in Ndia.



