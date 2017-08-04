UTACHEKA ULIE! This hilarious video may kill you with laughter-watch at own risk.

Friday, August 04, 2017- If you are not having the best of days this epic fail is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.





It is always fun when people try to show off or try to pull off a crazy stunt but end up failing spectacularly.





They laughter is a powerful stress reliever and this hilarious video will give you a good dose.









Watch the video below.

15:18 Bro was just doing too much pic.twitter.com/KS9IlfGrDs via @IamAkademiks — Kenyan Traffic (@KenyanTraffic) August 4, 2017







