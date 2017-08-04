Unfriendly Fire: Police officer pumps nine bullets into colleague after disagreement

Unfriendly Fire: Police officer pumps nine bullets into colleague after disagreementEditor's Choice, News 22:55
Friday, 04 August 2017- An administration police officer on Thursday turned the gun on his colleague at Engineer police station in Kinangop, Nyandarua County.
The incident occurred in the wee hours of Thursday after the officers had a disagreement according to Engineer Police Station OCPD, Mohammed Huka.
Constable Justus Mwangi Ndiang’ui, using a G3 gun, pumped nine bullets into Sergent Solomon Wainaina killing him on the spot.
Wainaina was pronounced dead on arrival at Kinangop hospital where he was rushed after the shooting.
A police officer who witnessed the incident said the sergeant had earlier picked a quarrel with his junior Mr Mwangi over the night duty shift.
The suspect returned from the night duty, found his senior in his office and they quarreled for a second time before he shot the sergeant using a G3 Rifle.
The suspect was arrested on scene and an investigation into the incident launched.
