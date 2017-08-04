Unfriendly Fire: Police officer pumps nine bullets into colleague after disagreement

Friday, 04 August 2017- An administration police officer on Thursday turned the gun on his colleague at Engineer police station in Kinangop, Nyandarua County.





T he incident occurred in the wee hours of Thursday after the officers had a disagreement according to Engineer Police Station OCPD, Mohammed Huka.





Constable Justus Mwangi Ndiang’ui, using a G3 gun, pumped nine bullets into Sergent Solomon Wainaina killing him on the spot.





Wainaina was pronounced dead on arrival at Kinangop hospital where he was rushed after the shooting.





A police officer who witnessed the incident said the sergeant had earlier picked a quarrel with his junior Mr Mwangi over the night duty shift.





The suspect returned from the night duty, found his senior in his office and they quarreled for a second time before he shot the sergeant using a G3 Rifle.





The suspect was arrested on scene and an investigation into the incident launched.



