UHURU’s mother, MAMA NGINA, urinates on RAILA; accuses him of planning to ‘kill’ Kikuyus with this

Tuesday August 1, 2017 -Former First Lady and President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, has blasted National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer Raila Odinga for planning to legalize changaa if he becomes President after the 8th of August.





Speaking yesterday, Ngina accused Raila Odinga of planning to kill generations with his changaa, saying the illicit brews should remain banned forever.





She noted that the local brews were killing their children, especially in Central Kenya, and as such anyone supporting their legalization should be voted out.





At the same time, Ngina defended her son Uhuru Kenyatta against the International Criminal Court (ICC)), stating that he was unfairly accused of perpetrating the 2007-2008 post election violence.





“My son (Uhuru) was unfairly accused of perpetrating 2007/08 violence. He is innocent of crimes against humanity that he was accused of,” Ngina said.



