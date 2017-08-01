UHURU’s Govt refuses TRUMP’s help in the investigation of MSANDO’s brutal murder-Look!

Tuesday August 1, 2017 -The Kenyan Government has refused the help of the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom in the investigation of the mysterious murder of IEBC’s ICT Director Chris Msando.





Speaking yesterday, Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro said they do not need the help of any outsider to unearth the killers of Msando.





He noted that the country had enough professional and competent investigators who can satisfactorily deal with Msando’s case, saying they have done it before and will do it again.





Muhoro vowed to put his best team on the case to ensure justice is done for Msando and his family as fast as possible.





“I have a team of professional and competent investigators and do not need foreign help on this case. We have done it before and I don’t see why we can’t do it again,” Muhoro said.





The US and UK have offered to help in the investigations of the murder of Msando barely seven days to the General Election.





The Kenyan DAILY POST











