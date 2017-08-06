UHURU’s Govt now hunting JOHO’s brother a day to elections as MARWA vows to shoot him dead

Sunday August 6, 2017 -Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho’s brother, Abu, is now a fugitive in Kenya and wanted by the Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, ‘dead or alive’ for causing chaos and planning violence ahead of the next week’s polls.





Addressing the press conference yesterday, Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa accused Joho’s brother of sponsoring chaos that has been witnessed in Mombasa.





He noted that Abu had been organizing fracas and chaos using other people’s phones to avoid being traced.





However, he warned him that his days were numbered, saying he has instructed the police in Mombasa to hunt him down.





He also threatened to shoot dead anyone causing or planning to cause chaos in the county during and after the elections.





“He (Abu) is not using his number. He uses youths and pays them sh1,000. They walk around with tinted cars changing them 10 times daily,” Marwa stated.



