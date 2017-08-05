UHURU tena! GOD finally speaks to his prophet revealing the votes that UHURU will beat RAILA with

Saturday August 5, 2017 -President Uhuru Kenyatta will beat his NASA rival Raila Odinga by a landslide in the next week’s election.





This is according to a city pastor who recently advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to stop shaking people’s hands to avoid being assassinated like former Interior Cabinet Secretary the late Joseph Nkaisery.





Geoffrey Migwi of the House of Hope in Kayole, Embakasi East claims the Lord revealed to him that Uhuru will beat Raila again in this year’s election.





Besides, Migwi noted that God gave him a list of all politicians who will win and lose in the next week’s election, and leading the winning team is President Uhuru Kenyatta while Raila leads the losing team.





“Those candidates that will be defeated will for once put the country first and concede defeat and some of them from Opposition side will be appointed to the Government by the President, Mark this date,” Migwi said.





“Leading from the front will be the right Raila Amollo Odinga who will lose to Uhuru Kenyatta by 55% but he will remain in the hearts of Kenyans for the change he has brought in the land, first the democracy we have, media freedom and public freedom of expression I can tell without fear or favour he is the father of all that, we respect you man of people Raila Amollo Odinga," he added.



