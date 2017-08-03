UHURU skins JOHO alive in Mombasa-See what he told him that left him like a zombie

Thursday August 3, 2017

-President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, were in Mombasa yesterday in the final campaign tour of the region ahead of the next week’s General Election.





The Jubilee duo begged resident to consider them for another term, vowing to develop the region in their second term.





The President also took advantage to skin Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, accusing him of peddling lies about Mombasa Port.





He told the ODM Governor to stop chest thumping and focus on improving the lives of the people.





“Mimi namwomba Joho, hakuna haja yako wewe ndugu yangu kujipiga kifua kujionyesha wewe mtu mkubwa. Taifa la Kenya halitaki watu wakubwa linataka watumishi jamani (I am telling Joho, there is no need for chest thumping my brother. Kenya needs servants)," Uhuru said.





Uhuru and Joho have a long history of disagreement and the two do not see eye to eye.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



