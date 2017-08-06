UHURU-RUTO seeks spiritual intervention from a Roysambu prophet ahead of tough battle on Tuesday(PHOTOs)

Sunday, August 6, 2017 -President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto attended a church service at Jesus Winner Ministry in Roysambu where self-proclaimed prophet Edward Mwai prayed for them and anointed them with special oil.

Prophet Edward Mwai, who has been accused of charging his followers for miracles, prophesies and healing, is the one who prophesied that ICC cases will collapse and Uhuru-Ruto will be set free.

Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy Ruto have been frequenting his church for prayers.



He is also at the center of grabbed land in Roysambu where his newly built Jewel Plaza next to TRM sits on.

Here are photos of the Roysambu prophet anointing Uhuru and Ruto with oil and praying for them to win on August 8 th .

