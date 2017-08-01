UHURU KENYATTA has already ‘WON’ the August 8th Presidential Election –DR EKURU AUKOT says

Tuesday August 1, 2017-

Third Way Alliance Presidential candidate, Dr Ekuru Aukot, has said there is no need of voting on August 8th, because the elections have already been rigged in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Addressing a press conference in Nairobi on Tuesday, Aukot said the decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of printing extra ballots is a scheme of rigging in favour of President Kenyatta.





“We went to court over this Dubai Company because we knew they are planning something fishy. IEBC is not telling us the formula they used to decide the number extra ballot papers to be provided,” Aukot said.





“Normally, we cannot have 100 percent voter turnout and that is a reality. It is sad that they have gone ahead to print more which they are not telling us how they will distribute. This is already rigging an election,” Aukot added.





Early this month, National Super Alliance (NASA ) leaders and Aukot lost an appeal to block IEBC from tendering presidential ballot papers to Al Ghurair publishing.





The Dubai based company has links to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s younger brother Muhoho Kenyatta.