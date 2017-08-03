UHURU KENYATTA is GOD SENT - SEE the MIRACLE that happened in KITUI COUNTY on THURSDAY

Thursday August 3,2017-

With five days remaining to the August 8th General Election, President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken his presidential campaigns to Kitui county which is the backyard of Wiper Democratic Movement party leader , Kalonzo Musyoka.





Uhuru, who was accompanied by his deputy William Ruto, addressed residents at Migwani Primary School where he urged National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga to stop complaining of being rigged in the next week's Presidential election.





“ Kama umeibiwa mara tatu, shida ni yako ama ya ule amekuibia..? Kama umeibiwa, si ata wewe uibe,” Uhuru said in reference to National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga.





Kitui residents and leaders welcomed Uhuru with an open heart and promised him of their support on August 8th.





The leaders said they want to be in the government and they are tired of being in opposition for another five years.





