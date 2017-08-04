UHURU KENYATTA can only win the election through RIGGING – RAILA ODINGA claims.

Friday August 4, 2017-

National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has told a foreign based media house that President Uhuru Kenyatta can only win the upcoming presidential election through rigging.





In an interview with Reuters after attending a rally in Kisumu on Thursday, Raila said Uhuru cannot win next week's General Election without rigging the result.





"There is no other way Jubilee can win election, other than through rigging and they know it. That is why they are making all the efforts," Raila said.





“I'm very confident we are going to get a very, very decisive victory,” Raila added.





Raila's sentiments were echoed by Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, who said NASA has the requisite numbers to form the next government.

“Option one is we are winning and we shall win. Option two is we cannot lose," Mudavadi said.





The former Premier is expected to tour Mombasa County on Friday where he will hold a major rally at the historic Tononoka Grounds.



