UHURU is a worried man-See how he is sabotaging RAILA last minutes and killing his Canaan dream.

Monday, August 7, 2017 -Is President Uhuru Kenyatta a worried man ahead of the hotly contested General Election tomorrow?

The latest sabotage plans by Jubilee Government have raised eyebrows over Uhuru’s fear of losing on August 8 th .

The Friday Night raid on the opposition’s tallying centre in Kilimani and the unjustifiable deportation of four foreign experts working for NASA flag-bearer Raila Odinga are part of Uhuru’s plans of sabotaging Raila.

Many have termed the raid and the deportation of an American, Canadian and two Ghanaian ICT experts as a ploy to scuttle NASA’s plan to guard its presidential voters streaming from 290 constituencies against any rigging attempt.

It’s not clear why Uhuru’s Government is hard on foreign staffers working for NASA yet Uhuru has higher numbers of foreigners working for him at Jubilee Party headquarters in Nairobi.

Kenyans on social media have also lambasted Uhuru’s Government after hundreds of body bags were sent to Raila’s strong-holds hours before Election and media invited to cover the event.