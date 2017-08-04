UHURU is shedding crocodile tears, he killed CHRIS MSANDO and he must and CONFESS publicly

Friday August 4, 2017 -Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has maintained the late IEBC’s ICT Manager Chris Msando was assassinated by Jubilee in a scheme to rig the next week’s General Election.





Speaking yesterday at Kabuchai Village in Bungoma, Wetangula sensationally linked President Uhuru Kenyatta to the gruesome murder of Msando and warned Jubilee to stop shedding crocodile tears.





He noted that the manner in which Msando was killed was so bad that it indicated there was a Government hand behind the murder and Uhuru being the leader of that Government should not pretend not to know who killed him.





“You can’t investigate yourself since it’s the government that killed Msando, give us a break. Uhuru and the Jubilee people are shedding crocodile tears,” Wetangula said.





The autopsy report indicated that Msando was strangled to death by his killers.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



