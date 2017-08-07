UHURU has really PANICKED! – SEE what he was doing with a MILITARY AIRCRAFT in LAMU

Monday August 7, 2017

-Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has accused the Jubilee government of conducting clandestine military operations in Lamu County with a view of rigging the Tuesday‘s presidential election.





In a press conference on Sunday, Mudavadi said President Uhuru Kenyatta is using a military aircraft to instill fear in NASA strongholds.





He said the aircraft from Laikipia Airbase was loaded with over 350 smoke grenades that will to be used to disperse crowd in Lamu during the election.





He said since Lamu County is under curfew, Uhuru and his deputy William Ruto wants to steal votes using Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and General Service Unit (GSU).





Mudavadi also accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of delaying election materials to NASA strongholds with an aim of discouraging voters to turn out in big numbers.





He concluded by telling the electoral body to provide proof of fair issuance of polls materials and stop joking with NASA leaders and supporters.



