UHURU conned me- Kenyan artist cries out and exposes everything. This is not right at all.

Monday, August 7, 2017 -A Kenyan artist is accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta of conning him and demands to be paid his dues.

The artist by the name, Donald Openda alias DonTheBlack, claims that President Kenyatta’s campaign handlers featured him in an advert dubbed Uhuru Ni Wetu without his consent and he wasn’t paid even a single shilling.

He claims big artists like Bahati, Frasha and others were paid good money to endorse Uhuru in the same advert that has been running during Prime Time news but he has not received anything.

"I was featured on the #UhuruNiWetu advert, which is a campaign advert for His Excellency President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta without my consent and compensation," said the artist on Facebook.

This is what the artist posted on his facebook page demanding to be paid his dues.

Long Post alert!!!!

Thank you to everyone who has ever believed in me So far

Hello,My Name Is Donald Openda(DonTheBlack)and Im a Kenyan Artist and I have no political Affiliations whatsoever,Most Of Us are usually taken advantage of and we can not do anything about it.I was Featured on the #UhuruNiWetu advert,which is a campaign advert For His Excellency President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta without My Consent and compensation,It has run for over two Weeks reaching more than 15 million Kenyans on Prime Time Television and I am glad I made the president laugh so hard however It has affected my opportunities as an Artist because of my association with the ad.



Fellow artists with 'bigger names' have been paid very handsomely to endorse You Mr President but what about people like us?what about me? We can not un play the advert,

Help me share this.



Help me reach the president because after The elections,everything will be Null andd Void, I will not earn My right as an Artist

