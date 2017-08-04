TRUMP reveals who he supports to win the PRESIDENCY in Kenya and leaves some people in tears

Friday August 4, 2017 -The US Government has made it crystal clear that it will not support either of the political divides in Kenya ahead of the next week’s General Election.





Speaking yesterday, US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec moved to allay fears that the US would interfere with the Kenyan elections, saying President Donald Trump and his administration have always been non-partisan and will remain non-partisan in the Kenyan elections.





However, he said the Donald Trump-led Government will support democratic process to ensure free and fair elections.





“The US does not support either NASA or Jubilee. We remain neutral but will support democratic process,” Godec said.





The US Ambassador also appealed to the losers of the next week’s elections to accept defeat and embrace legal channel in seeking redress.



