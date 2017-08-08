Tight security at RUTO’s home as he returns to vote, See the number of police officers guarding him.

Tuesday, August 8, 2017— There’s heavy security at the home of Deputy President William Ruto in Sugoi where he returned to cast his vote.





The security was tightened at Ruto’s home after an attack by a hawker two weeks ago.





The hawker invaded Ruto’s home and attacked one of the police officers guarding the home before snatching his gun.





He was killed after an operation that lasted for 18 hrs.





Close to 500 heavily armed police officers are guarding his home and patrolling the neighbouring areas.



