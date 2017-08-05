This is why you should forgive your husband when you catch him having S£X with another woman.

Saturday, August 5, 2017 -There’s no need of creating drama when you catch your husband having s3x with another woman.





Being violent only adds salt to the injury.





Just forgive him and move on.





Read this lady’s wise words.





Never posted in this group before.... But the story of this guy touched me.

For the sake of my kids, I will never ever animal my husband on social media because of cheating. I wl always protect him. Ladies, whether u anika him on social media or not,they will still cheat. All this men cheat. Priests cheat. Bishops cheats, presidents cheats, men of God cheats. I mean all men cheat.

King Solomon in heaven had 700 hundred wives n cheated on them with 300 concubines... Why not a bishop on earth?

The best gift I can give to my cheating hubby is a little healthy advice n million packets of condoms. N set him free.

Maisha lazima iendelee tukilea watoto na Kwa heshima za watoto wetu.. There is more into life than just running after a cheating hubby n fighting him..

How does a woman let mob injure her husband? ... I can nvr allow it.. Hata kama ni M@l@y@ nitampenda kiasi cha kumprotect asipigwe akatolewa damu.. That was painful aauch..







