This is why UHURU almost CRIED IN MERU on THURSDAY - RAILA ODINGA should read this CAREFULLY

Thursday August 3, 2017

-President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s re-election bid will be a walk in the park if what happened in Meru county on Thursday is anything to go by.





Uhuru, who was accompanied by his loyal deputy William Ruto was welcomed by thousands of residents who vowed to ensure NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga is sent to Bondo on August 8th .





The head of state almost cried when he saw multitudes of people dancing when he addressed them in various stop overs.





Some of the residents were crying when they saw the president and his deputy and leaders from the county assured Uhuru of 100 percent turnout in the next week’s presidential election.





In Mukinduri, Uhuru and Ruto almost fainted as residents came out in large numbers to hear their messages.





Uhuru’s tour of Meru County comes at a time that political pundits have labelled Meru as a swing county.





Here are photos of sea of humanity that welcomed the son of Jomo in Mukinduri, Meru County.



















