This is why CHRIS MUSANDO‘s mother is a DISTURBED woman – ‘POACHERS of MEN’ should read this

Saturday August 5,2017-

Mother of slain Independent Electoral and boundaries Commission(IEBC) ICT Manager, Chris Musando, has finally spoken about her son‘s death.





Mary Aloo's says her life came down crumbling when the news of her son's brutal murder reached her on Monday.





Speaking on Friday at Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi during a public viewing of the body, Aloo said she does not know who will be helping her because she depended on her son for all her needs and medical expenses.





"I used to do business to take my child to school. He got a job and I put all my hopes on him. Now that he is gone and I am old and he is the one who used to help me, I don't know what will become of me," Aloo said.





Aloo ‘s sentiments were echoed by Musando's elder brother Peter Msando, who noted the death of his younger brother had dealt them a major blow, adding that the lives of his young family would change forever because the ICT manager was hardworking and adequately provided for it.



