This is what UHURU KENYATTA has said over CHRIS MUSANDO’s ASSASINATION.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally spoken over the gruesome murder of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT Manager, Christopher Musando.





Musando was found dead in Kikuyu on Monday after he went missing on Friday.





He was found killed together with his clandestine lover identified as Caroline Ngumbu.





Following his murder, the Head of State has sent a message of condolences to the family and friends of Christopher Musando.





Uhuru also asked police, CID and other law enforcing agencies to team up and ensure Musando’s killers are brought to book.





Musando was one of the few people with knowledge on the whereabouts of the servers at IEBC.





Preliminary police investigations show that Musando may have been lured to his killers by the girl who was also killed by the ruthless assassins.



