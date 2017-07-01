This is a MESSAGE you YOUNG GIRLS who loves SPONSORS and MEN with FAT WALLETS

We are living in a time where truth is being exchanged for a lie. The moral decay in our generation is astonishing! The word prostitution has been replaced by sponsorship to make it acceptable in the society. It's no longer a shame for young girls to have the so called "sponsors".





It seems all what matters to most young girls is chips, airtime, smart phone and house rent. Listen young girls, those sponsors are walking coffins! They will bless you with diseases and curses! Imagine a mother to his children is crying to God day and night because you took her husband!





Children are crying and suffering because you are being given the provisions that belong to them! It's very shameful to take someone husband! Ask God to give you your own husband!!