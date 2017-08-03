This is how CAROL NGUMBU, lady found with IEBC manager was TORTURED to DEATH.

Thursday, August 03, 2017- The post-mortem results of the young lady killed alongside Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT Manager Chris Msando are out.





From the report, the 21-year old lady identified as Carol Ngumbu, was strangled using a rope.





The autopsy was conducted at City Mortuary, where both bodies were initially transferred to before Msando’s was taken to Lee Funeral home.





Carol had just completed her studies at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) and was set to graduate in December.





Chief government Pathologist Johansen Oduor, on Wednesday revealed that Msando was also strangled to death.





Oduor said : “He died from strangulation and he also had incisions on his right arm, but the rest of the body was intact.”



