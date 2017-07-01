Disgruntled Kenyan exposes the rot at SGR; this Country will go to the dogs due to greed (READ)

This SGR ticketing issue is getting out of hand. guys are queuing from as early as 4am. What is amazing is that, tickets are over in 20 minutes. You are going to tell us that 1396 tickets were sold over 5 counters in 20 minutes? i love your efficiency.

Now the management is out here blaming the cartels. We are not fools, we now know you are the cartels. There is no way this could be happening without the express knowledge and blessing from the management.

Now tickets are costing 2000 to 3000 for economy on the black market.

This is the reason the management won't put up an online ticketing system or have a ticketing of in the CBD. Neither will they have names and ID's on the tickets. This is the greed that will render the project a failure.

I am very glad that Skyward Airlines has entered the Mombasa market. They are charging from 3200 and the will land you at Wilson. From the plane I board a number 15 or 125 matatu to CBD.