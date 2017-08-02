These are the exact MEN who tortured MSANDO to death while looking for PASSWORDS to IEBC severs

Wednesday August 1, 2017 -The National Super Alliance (NASA) has likened the gruesome murder of IEBC’s ICT Manager Chris Msando to the killing of Jacob Juma some time back.





Speaking while campaigning in Kisii, Bungoma Senator and NASA co-principal Moses Wetangula revealed that the same assassins who killed Jacob Juma were the same ones who tortured Msando to death.





He noted the killers were the same ones who tortured Msando to death as they were looking for passwords to the IEBC servers to help President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee rig Raila Odinga in the August polls.





“The same killer squad that Jubilee sent to eliminate Jacob Juma is the same one that has eliminated Msando,” Wetangula claimed.





He noted that they killed Msando because he refused to give them the IEBC passwords be part of the Jubilee’s wider scheme to rig the next week’s polls.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



