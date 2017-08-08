The moment RUTO was arrested with extra ballot paper at voting center (VIDEO)

Tuesday, August 08, 2017- There was drama at Nyayo National Stadium voting center after a member of popular comedy group Propesa was arrested for having more than one ballot paper for the Senate seat.





The comedian by the name Isaac Ruto was whisked away to Lang’ata police post but later released.





He has however downplayed the incident saying that the polling clerk gave him two ballot papers for the senate seat and he was only returning the extra ballot when he was arrested.





Watch the video below.



