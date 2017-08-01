The identity of the lady killed alongside IEBC ICT manager CHRIS MUSANDO revealed

Tuesday, August 01, 2017-

The identity of the lady whose dead body was found alongside that of IEBC ICT manager, Chris Musando, has been revealed.





While details still remain scanty, the lady’s name is Caroline Ngumbu, 21-years old.





She had just finished studies at Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Karen branch and was due to graduate in December.





He sister told journalists that she spoke the deceased last on Friday when she told her that she was going out for drinks with a friend.





Musando went missing on Friday and later his body was found dumped in a bush in Kikuyu.

According to police, the bodies were found approximately 400 meters apart.





Meanwhile, the US and UK have offered to help Kenyan investigators in getting to the bottom of the matter and nab the killers.





A joint statement from US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec and British High Commissioner Nic Hailey read:





“ The United States and the United Kingdom are gravely concerned by the murder of IEBC’s Systems Development Manager Christopher Musando. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and the entire IEBC team. It is critical that Kenya have free, fair, credible and peaceful elections on August 8, and protection for IEBC staff is essential to achieving this goal. We welcome the Government of Kenya’s commitment to investigating the murder. We have offered our assistance in the investigation. ”



