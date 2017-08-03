Tanzanian Prophet predicts who will be the next president of Kenya from next week (VIDEO)

Thursday, 03 August 2017- A self anointed Prophet from Tanzania has sensationally claimed that he already knows the next Kenyan President ahead of the elections slated for next week.





Prophet Billionaire John Mkeu of Shalom Tabernacle claims that God has spoken to him and revealed to him who will be the next president of Kenya.





He told his congregation: " God has given me a message to Kenyans and I just need 5 minutes to reveal what God has told me in regards to the Kenyan elections. God has been speaking to me loudly for the last 3 days…he showed me the names of Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

Uhuru's name has 5 characters and Raila's name has the same number of characters.





"In the Bible, 5 is the number of God. In the Ten Commandments, the first 5 commandments talk about God and it's in the 6th commandment "Thou shall not kill," when he talks about humans.





" Let go their father's names, the number of characters in Kenyatta's number, Kenyatta has 7 numbers and Raila has 6 which is human numbers.





"W hen you combine the characters in Uhuru's name you get 12 and for Raila, you get 11 characters , and when you add the 1 and 2 in Uhuru's name you get the Holy Trinity." He claimed.





"God showed me that Uhuru will be president in accordance with the numbers, very simple.





However, his prophesy is wide off the mark since Kenyatta has 8 characters and not 7 characters he based his prediction on.





Watch the video below.