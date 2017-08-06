Stop bitterness against KIKUYUs, KAMBAs were eating dogs under your watch-KURIA to KALONZO

Stop bitterness against KIKUYUs, KAMBAs were eating dogs under your watch-KURIA to KALONZOFeatured Articles, Politics 13:08
Sunday, August 6, 2017-Gatundu South, MP, Moses Kuria, has told NASA principal Kalonzo Musyoka to stop his bile and bitterness against members of Kikuyu Community.
This follows Kalonzo’s controversial remarks on Saturday during NASA finally rally at Uhuru park where he said that members of Kikuyu community will have to lie low this time round and watch other communities unite to send Uhuru home.
Kuria reminded Kalonzo how Kambas were eating dogs under this watch but Jubilee Government has liberated them from poverty.
He further told Kalonzo to prepare for 5 more years in the opposition because NASA will lose badly on August 8th.
“Dear Kalonzo Musyoka. Mt Kenya will never lie low. Take that to the bank. And you will never go back to feeding Akambas with dog meat. Jubilee will liberate them. Stop your bile and bitterness. Last week we offered you 6 cabinet secretaries, 15 PS's, 50 Chairmen and 50 CEOs of parastatals and 30 ambassadors for Kamba professionals. You selfishly refused. Now prepare for 5 more years in the opposition” Kuria posted on his official facebook page.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
