Someone Googled if there is fresh Nunu in Canaan and got this hilarious response.

Friday, 04 August 2017- It seems every Kenyan is talking about Raila Odinga’s Canaan with some taking to google to see what they can expect their besides milk and honey.





As the clock ticks away to the General Election, the Canaan frenzy has taken over social media and the results are rib-cracking.









You may have seen funny memes and posts about Canaan but this guy who searched on google over the availability of fresh Nunu there takes the cake.





Check out the crazy screenshot below.



