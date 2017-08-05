Should he retire to Bondo? Tired RAILA falls asleep in the middle of a press conference(VIDEO)

Saturday, August 5, 2017 -A video of former Prime Minister and NASA flag-bearer Raila Odinga sleeping in the middle of a press conference has emerged.

The video that is going rounds on social media shows Raila dozing infront of cameras for close to two minutes when KNUT chair Wilson Sossion held a press conference to endorse him.

The video has elicited mixed reactions on social media with a sections of Kenyans urging him to retire to Bondo.

Others claim that the road to Canaan is tough and that’s why “Baba” is losing concentration.



Watch video.

