Shock as FRED MATIANGI is linked to the brutal murder of MSANDO-See what he did

Wednesday August 2, 2017 -Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has linked Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, to the gruesome murder of Chris Msando, who until his death on Friday was the ICT Manager at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).





Speaking on campaign trail in Kisii, Kalonzo told the agitated NASA supporters that Matiangi was responsible for the Msando’s death.





“That was Matiangi’s work. Just a few weeks after the late Joseph Nkaissery was taken from us, under the watch of Matiangi, we are now seeing the beginning of elimination of political opponents,” Kalonzo said in reference to Msando’s murder.





The visibly charged crowd called for the sacking of Matiangi as the chants of Matiangi must go rent the air.





However, the Kalonzo dared Jubilee to kill them all, saying NASA will not be intimidated and threatened.





