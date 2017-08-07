SHOCK as COFFIN is dumped in NAIROBI CBD hours to General Elections (PHOTO +VIDEO)

Monday, August 07, 2017- The coffin was spotted on Wabera Street in Nairobi’s Central business District on Monday morning.





It is not clear who placed it there but the coffin was strategically placed in the middle of the road, outside Trattorial Restaurant.





WIERD: Coffin placed inthe middle of the city, it opens and no one comes out #WhoDidThis Just before #KenyaDecides pic.twitter.com/rZJ85tCa4K — InsecurityKE🇰🇪 (@InsecurityKE) August 7, 2017



