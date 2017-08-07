Several injured after Matatu burst into flames along Nairobi-Nakuru highway-(PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Photos 06:02
Monday, 07 August 2017- The horrific accident happened in Kinungi, along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.
Three vehicles were involved in the accident which left several serious injured.
Two personal cars collided upon coming close to a 14 seater PSV matatu that had burst into flames.
The Nissan Matatu was reduced into a shell as passengers watched helplessly and the cause of the fire remains a mystery.
