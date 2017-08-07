Several injured after Matatu burst into flames along Nairobi-Nakuru highway-(PHOTOs)

, 06:02

Monday, 07 August 2017- The horrific accident happened in Kinungi, along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident which left several serious injured.

 Two personal cars collided upon coming close to a 14 seater PSV matatu that had burst into flames.

The Nissan Matatu was reduced into a shell as passengers watched helplessly and the cause of the fire remains a mystery.


 The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

