See what this MAN told his WIFE after she met him with the househelp in the bedroom, GHAI

Friday, August 4, 2017 -Imagine meeting your husband and the house-help in the bedroom?

Most women would go mad and start a fight with their husbands accusing them of infidelity.

But this woman forgave her husband after she met him with the house-help in the bedroom.

This is how he defended himself, Eh!Eh!

Nimepata mboch wangu in our bedroom with my hubby holding her from behind, nlikua karibu kwendea maji moto lakini dem ameanza kutapika alafu akacollapse,ndo hubby amenieleza the girl came running out of breath akamwambia amemeza mbegu ya avocado bahati mbaya so kumbe hubby alikua anamfinya tumbo kujaribu itoke...bae nisamehe kwa kukufikiria vibaya...it was serious I've had to tell my hubby to rush her to hospital...sasa nko hapa sitting nkiombea my househelp akue poa,pls nisaidieni kuomba....Alafu ladies ukipata your man no matter how compromising a situation is try to cool off n listen,some reasons are genuine n sometimes we falsely accuse our husbands coz we are so quick to judge.